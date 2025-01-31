Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $700.00 to $760.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $795.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $825.11.

Get KLA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $742.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 1-year low of $581.70 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $673.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $718.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 30.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 82.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.