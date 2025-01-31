Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LEN. Citigroup cut their target price on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lennar from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Lennar stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.46. Lennar has a 12 month low of $128.41 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,903,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,798,000 after buying an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,110,000 after acquiring an additional 589,553 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,991,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lennar by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after buying an additional 397,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 711,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

