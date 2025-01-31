Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Price

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $420.00 to $339.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price target (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.14.

NYSE:CI opened at $282.42 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

