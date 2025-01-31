BDF Gestion Sells 100,335 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BDF Gestion trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,335 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.