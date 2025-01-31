Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.