Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Sells C$73,878.75 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 298,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$73,878.75.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Belo Sun Mining stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

