Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.9 million.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BHE stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.71%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHE

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $271,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,947,418.63. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,340. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.