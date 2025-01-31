Best Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – January 30th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, QuantumScape, and Enovix are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the exploration, production, and/or distribution of lithium, a key component used in rechargeable batteries for various electronic devices, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems. Investing in lithium stocks can provide exposure to the growing demand for lithium as the world transitions towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $109.33. 4,325,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,589,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $480.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 629,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,710. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE:QS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,769,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,224,901. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 4.46. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Further Reading