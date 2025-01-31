Best Mining Stocks To Watch Now – January 31st

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Linde, Caterpillar, and Riot Platforms are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, or production of precious metals, minerals, and other natural resources. Investing in mining stocks can provide exposure to commodities markets and potentially profits from rises in resource prices. However, they can also be subject to high volatility due to factors such as geopolitical risks and fluctuations in commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $22.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,034.82. 1,365,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,801. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,084.47 and a 200-day moving average of $952.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $213.17 billion, a PE ratio of 151.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.03. 893,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,138. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.01. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $381.48 and a 52 week high of $491.67.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.11. 854,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde has a twelve month low of $396.07 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.17.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.00. 959,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $299.93 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.82.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. 20,146,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,887,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 4.22. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $18.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

