Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today – January 31st

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Quanta Services, Southern, WEC Energy Group, and EMCOR Group are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are investments in companies that are involved in developing, producing, and distributing energy from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. These stocks represent ownership in companies that generate revenue and profit from the growing demand for clean and renewable sources of energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 14,312,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,319,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.70. 530,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,447. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $193.52 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.27 and a 200-day moving average of $300.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE SO traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,712. Southern has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $99.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,731. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

NYSE EME traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $451.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,377. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.27. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $226.99 and a 52-week high of $545.29.

