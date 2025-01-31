Best Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 31st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, and TCTM Kids IT Education are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to stocks of companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically below $2 billion. These stocks are considered to have higher growth potential but also higher volatility compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,823,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,791,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.91. 34,330,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

TCTM Kids IT Education (TCTM)

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

NASDAQ:TCTM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 678,647,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,171,027. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

