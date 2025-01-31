Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS BZQIY remained flat at $7.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

