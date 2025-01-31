BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.71. 6,721,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 33,717,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.21.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The business had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other news, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 643,570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.