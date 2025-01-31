BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.73. 4,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

BingEx Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

