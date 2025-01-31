Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 476.2% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.
Blackline Safety Price Performance
BLKLF remained flat at $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.