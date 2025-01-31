Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 476.2% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

BLKLF remained flat at $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Featured Articles

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

