Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 3,351 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,184,000 after purchasing an additional 493,339 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,437,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,924,000 after buying an additional 204,097 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,993,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,414,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,618,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,718,000 after buying an additional 166,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,379,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,973,000 after buying an additional 175,855 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

