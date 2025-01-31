Blue Trust Inc. Buys 23,731 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Barclays by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 42.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BCS opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

