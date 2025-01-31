Blue Trust Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

APO opened at $171.87 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.32.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

