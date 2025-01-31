Blue Trust Inc. Sells 793 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 226,324 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at $13,274,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 902,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,213,000 after acquiring an additional 149,035 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 33,848.1% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 115,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10,072.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

