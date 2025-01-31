BMO Capital Markets Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$190.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$170.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$171.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$178.31.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$172.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. CGI has a 52-week low of C$132.06 and a 52-week high of C$175.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$157.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$153.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

