BMO Capital Markets Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $123.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

