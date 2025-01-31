BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNCCORP Trading Down 0.5 %

BNCC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BNCCORP has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

BNCCORP Increases Dividend

About BNCCORP

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from BNCCORP’s previous dividend of $2.25.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

