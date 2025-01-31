BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSM stock remained flat at $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 136,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,311. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.