BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 9,711 shares.The stock last traded at $106.05 and had previously closed at $106.14.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $524.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

About BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

