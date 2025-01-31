BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2,240.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.3% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $979.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $691.50 and a 12-month high of $1,008.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $953.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $906.03. The company has a market capitalization of $434.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

