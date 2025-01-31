Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Acquires 228 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 7.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $129.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.