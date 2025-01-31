Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 1.4% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $736.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $716.70 and its 200-day moving average is $778.07. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.