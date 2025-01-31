Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $223.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.34 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

