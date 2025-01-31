Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 467 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $215.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.86 and a 200-day moving average of $190.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.13 and a 52 week high of $223.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.