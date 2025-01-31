Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $181.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $179.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.15.

Shares of BOOT traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.64. 497,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,889. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $71.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day moving average is $146.29.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Boot Barn by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

