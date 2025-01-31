Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $174.52, but opened at $157.25. Boot Barn shares last traded at $165.82, with a volume of 226,169 shares changing hands.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.15.

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day moving average of $146.29.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

