Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Decreased by Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 734.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $125.91 and a one year high of $190.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 69.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

