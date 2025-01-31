Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.48 ($0.06). 4,127,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,812,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).
Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Up 10.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.30.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Borders & Southern Petroleum
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.