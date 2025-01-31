Boyd Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 122.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,497 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 6.1% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.25 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

