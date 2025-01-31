Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the December 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brambles Price Performance
Brambles stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.72. 33,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brambles has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $26.70.
Brambles Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.