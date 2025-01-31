British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in January

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.4 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $41.00.
About British American Tobacco
