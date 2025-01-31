British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in January

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.4 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $41.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

