Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Price Target at C$13.47

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.47.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enerflex

Enerflex Price Performance

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$14.05 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Insider Transactions at Enerflex

In other news, Director Joanne Linette Cox acquired 2,500 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.65 per share, with a total value of C$34,115.00. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.