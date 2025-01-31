Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27, Zacks reports. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.43%.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 823,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,296. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -173.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

