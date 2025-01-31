Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16, Zacks reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BEP traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,682. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

