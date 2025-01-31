BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $126.09 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $118.18.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

