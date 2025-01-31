BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of TKC opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.