BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,558 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.10). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $52.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

