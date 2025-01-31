Busey Bank Acquires 395 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Busey Bank raised its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Cencora by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.40.

Cencora Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $258.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.60. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $261.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares in the company, valued at $74,283,064.32. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

