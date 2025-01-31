Busey Bank Trims Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Busey Bank cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $704.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $463.16 and a fifty-two week high of $712.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $666.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total value of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. The trade was a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,207. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

