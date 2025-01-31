C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $123.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 35.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

