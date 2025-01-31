Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Up 189.9% in January

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 189.9% from the December 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 233.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

CSQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. 35,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,402. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.