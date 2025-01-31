Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Given a C$3.30 Price Target by Ventum Financial Analysts

Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price objective on Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CXB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.40.

TSE:CXB opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.33 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.35.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

