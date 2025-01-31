Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Calix updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.160 EPS.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 90,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,270. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.68. Calix has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

