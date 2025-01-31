Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

BATS:INDA opened at $50.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

