Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 118.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 1,052,817 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after acquiring an additional 904,076 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 736,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,026.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 495,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 471,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2006 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

